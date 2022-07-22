Fresh livery for McLaughlin at Iowa IndyCar double-header

Scott McLaughlin will contest this weekend’s Iowa IndyCar double-header in the colours of Freightliner.

The #3 Team Penske entry will carry the black and blue hues of the truck manufacturer for both Saturday’s 250- and Sunday’s 300-lap race at Iowa Speedway (local times).

McLaughlin’s car has already featured several different major backers through the first 10 events/races of 2022, per Penske’s rolling sponsorship model for two of its three IndyCar entries.

Freightliner is a long-time partner of the team, and Penske’s wider trucking empire.

McLaughlin is seventh in the series after finishing ninth last time out at Indy Toronto.

Will Power is still leading the way for ‘The Captain’s’ three-car squad in second in the standings, despite getting home 15th at Exhibition Place, while Josef Newgarden is tied for fourth (officially fifth on a countback).

Action at Iowa begins with the weekend’s sole Practice session, tomorrow morning from 06:30 AEST.

All sessions from Iowa Speedway will be shown live and ad-free on Stan Sport.