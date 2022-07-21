Hall set for dream Spa opportunity

Porsche racer Bayley Hall is set to turn laps around Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps in a Ferrari 488 GT3 for a two-day track experience.

Hall’s programme is likely to include three 10-lap sessions each day, with the Australian hoping to complete between 50 to 60 laps over August 2-3.

The track experience will take place in the days following this year’s 24 Hours of Spa endurance race.

A grateful Hall said he is keen to make the most of the opportunity.

“I’ve never been to Europe before, so I’m looking forward to getting over there, and driving around Spa,” Hall told Speedcafe.com.

“It’s a pretty good initiation, that is for sure.

“The Ferrari 488 GT3 is a beast of a car and I’m pretty pumped to give it a crack around Spa.

“My big dream is to race European GT, so this is a massive foot in the door for me.”

Hall said he will be hoping to impress the right people in Belgium.

“There will be people from GT3 teams watching my name flick around, which is certainly one that won’t have been on their radar yet, so it will be about meeting the right people and shaking the right hands,” he continued.

“It will be an opportunity to rub shoulders with top teams, my track day experience will be operated out of AF Corse, which is pretty amazing, it will be a great opportunity to meet those team owners, mechanics, and engineers that run one of the best outfits in Europe.

“It will be another notch on my resume, to say I’ve driven around Spa, and this might open the door to doing six-hour, four-hour, or even 12-hour events over in Europe.”

Ahead of his Spa outing, Hall likened the circuit to Mount Panorama.

“I’d almost compare it to the Bathurst of Europe, everything about it is full commitment and maximum attack,” Hall said.

“It’s mammoth, it’s long, has fast corners, some sections that require super commitment and obviously you have the elevation, which always makes a race track heaps fun.

“I’ve been driving around the track on simulators, and watching races at the track on television for decades now, so I’m really keen to get myself there, get on track, and make the most of every second I’ve got on there.”

The Porsche Paynter Dixon Carrera Cup Australia racer will head straight to the airport following the fifth round of the season at The Bend Motorsport Park.

“It’s a tight turnaround, so I’ll have to run after my last race on Sunday straight to the airport, and on a flight to Brussels,” Hall said.

“The Bend is a pretty fast-flowing track, there will be bits and pieces I can take from there, but the more important factor is I’ve got my hands on a wheel, the day before I go to Spa.”

Round 5 of Carrera Cup Australia will take place from July 30-31.