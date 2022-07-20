Triple Eight searching for experienced CNC programmer

Triple Eight Race Engineering is looking for a highly experienced CNC programmer to join its team.

Located in Banyo, Queensland, Triple Eight is looking for the perfect candidate to join their new state-of-the-art manufacturing facility.

The ideal candidate will have five or more years of proven experience in CNC programming for 3, 4 and 5 axis machines.

Experience with SolidCAM and Solidworks, or similar programs such as Mastercam, will be highly regarded.

They will also have excellent attention to detail, have initiative and can work in a fast-paced team environment with minimal supervision.

Team manager Mark Dutton has said they have a great environment at the team workshop.

“We’re always doing different things, and we don’t do mass production runs,” Dutton said.

“It’s still interesting for a CNC machinist, doing ever-changing things when making high-end race car components, they make some really cool stuff.

“It’s not a dirty workshop where the cars are, you could near eat off the floor, it’s really cool.”

Dutton also said they have a healthy team culture, and everyone feels a part of the racing team at the workshop.

“We all eat lunch together and we also still like to take our manufacturing people racing,” Dutton said.

“It’s really rewarding when you’re seeing the use of the parts you’re making, and it’s a pretty cool experience as a machinist.”

