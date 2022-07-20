Randle: We’ve found a ‘sweet spot’

Thomas Randle believes he has found a sweet spot in his Tickford Racing Mustang which is providing much-needed encouragement.

Randle led a Supercars Championship race for the first time at the NTI Townsville 500 based on an alternate tyre strategy for Race 20, before slipping down the order.

That wasn’t the highlight though, with the 26-year-old buoyed by his maiden Top 10 Shootout appearance earlier in the day.

By Randle’s own admission, his debut season has been ‘rough’, sitting 21st in the drivers’ championship only two points ahead of team-mate Jake Kostecki.

With a test day under their belt at The Bend Motorsport Park, where the championship heads to next, Randle says things are looking on the bright side.

“We tested at Tailem Bend in the week before heading to [North] Queensland, and everyone left really positive that we’d found the sweet spot in the Mustang,” Randle said.

“We were optimistic before the weekend, and that confidence should transfer to more events after this weekend – especially next start when we’re back at The Bend at the end of the month.

“It was just really nice to have done a good job and to feel like we were contending.”

Randle admitted the highlights of Townsville have helped his confidence.

“Look I was really pleased to just be competitive, and to be up the front was great for the Castrol team and the bloke behind the wheel,” Randle admitted.

“It’s been a rough opening half of the season and we needed a day like Sunday – it was a huge relief when the team radioed through after qualifying to say we’d made the top ten and were bound for the Shootout.

“It was just a shame the track was so dirty in the Shootout which ruined our chance of a good lap, but it was cool to be in it.”

The OTR SuperSprint takes place from July 29-31.