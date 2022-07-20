> Multimedia > Gallery

GALLERY: A look back at Pukekohe Park

By Speedcafe.com

Wednesday 20th July, 2022 - 4:30pm

Pukekohe Park, the current home of Supercars’ New Zealand round, has announced it will cease motorsport activities in 2023.

In light of the news, Speedcafe.com takes a look back at some of the circuit’s memorable moments over the years.

RGP-2018-ITM-Auckland-SuperSprint-Sat-a49v3598
News Extra Pukekohe
Jamie Whincup
2019VASC11NZ-5235
DSC_4786
speedcafe-nz-sat-8088
McLaughlin-Burnout-Pukekohe
Marcos_Ambrose_Pukekohe_2005_Scott_Wensley003_
David-Wall-Pukekohe-crash
Ken Smith Lola T332-Pukekohe
2019VASC11NZ-0102
Picture 1 - Liam Lawson passed Igor Fraga to win at Pukekohe
Picture 2
CrawleyPukekohe
45692684551_fe333beae2_k
New Zealand 5312seqn}
AE8Q0454nb_1
pukekohecrash
RGP-ITM Auckland SuperSprint Sat-a94w5798
Poynting_Actyon
F5000 Crash 1
Pukekohe
thumb
thumb
Holden-Win-300---Mark-Skaife---Holden-VZ-Commodore
V8SCR12_AUCKLAND500_DKIMG4266
V8SCR12_AUCKLAND500_DKIMG1569
V8SCR12_AUCKLAND500_DKIMG0544
thumb
thumb
thumb
V8SCR12_AUCKLAND500_DKIMG3119
scott-mclaughlin
Picture 2 - Jackson Walls rides the kerbs on his way to victory at Pukekohe Park
2019VASC11NZ-0026
thumb
murph

