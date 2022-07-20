Each item in Ultimate Motorsport Prize package ‘worthy of own prize’

Ticket buyers in this year’s Ultimate Motorsport Prize have had to look twice at what is on offer as part of the Bathurst experience that is included in the first prize.

Organisers have again been able to put together a money can’t buy experience that has everyone scratching their heads about just how good it is.

The Ultimate Motorsport Prize includes the opportunity to wave the green flag for the Repco Bathurst 1000, a lap in the BP Ultimate Safety Car, presenting the Pirtek Pit Challenge winners’ trophy, a meet and greet with Dick Johnson and a tour of the Shell V-Power Racing Team garage, a VIP tour of the National Motor Racing Museum, a helicopter ride over the track, a visit of race control, the Supercars TV compound, and more.

All this comes on top of travel and accommodation expenses as well as three-day VIP hospitality passes.

Pirtek CEO Stephen Dutton is getting questions from people looking to confirm that it’s all part of the prize.

“People interested in the raffle seem a little baffled that all of the inclusions are actually all part of the first prize,” Dutton said.

“Each item on the list is worthy of being a prize on its own but I can guarantee you that it’s all part of the main prize.

“Motorsport fans are encouraged to spread the word about how good it is because ultimately we’re looking to raise as much money as we can to support the St Vincent’s Hospital Peter Duncan Neurosciences Research Unit.”

Last year’s winner Ross Greenup is testimony to the prize is every bit “real”.

Whilst there was a little uncertainty last year due to COVID, fans should look to buy their tickets early as there are only a limited number of tickets available for purchase.

“We still managed to get the prize delivered last year during those uncertain times but I can guarantee everyone that the experience will be bigger and better this year,” Dutton said.

“The reason we created this raffle, instead of auctioning the prize, was to give everyone the chance to be in the running for such an incredible experience.

“At the end of the day, all funds raised are going directly to the St Vincent’s Peter Duncan Neurosciences Research Unit which is such an incredible organisation.”

Fans can buy their ticket for a chance to win this once-in-a-lifetime experience at www.ultimatemotorsportprize.com.au