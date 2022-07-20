Chad Reed to make comeback as World Supercross announces Australian round

Australian supercross star Chad Reed is set to come out of retirement to challenge for his third FIM World Supercross (WSX) Championship title.

Competing in the premier WSX (450cc) category with MDK Motorsports, Reed will join a star-studded field of world-class riders including current world number two Ken Roczen, Justin Brayton, Vince Friese, Cole Seely, Dean Wilson, and Max Anstie.

The news comes as Melbourne’s Marvel Stadium was announced as the host of the World Supercross Australian Grand Prix, the second round of the FIM World Supercross Championship, which will take place on October 21-22.

After two years of retirement, Reed has a new perspective on racing at the highest level.

“I am beyond excited to get back on the bike, into the athletic mindset and ready to compete to win in October,” Reed said.

“The WSX Championship going global is the biggest thing to happen to supercross in its history and I’m looking forward to joining Mark Kvamme and the MDK team.

“They possess the technical expertise, resources, and passion I need behind me to be successful.

“I haven’t raced in Melbourne since 2019, so it’ll be an unbelievable experience to get back here in October and go up against the best current riders in the world.

“It’s going to be an epic experience competing for an FIM-sanctioned World Championship.”

Over two massive nights, the WSX Australian Grand Prix will offer fans intense racing.

Supporting the WSX action will be the opening round of the Fox Australian Supercross Championship.

The Australian riders will not only compete for the domestic championship honours but also the opportunity to compete in the Saturday night WSX Australian Grand Prix as a wildcard.

Round 1 of the 2022 WSX Championship, the World Supercross British Grand Prix, will take place at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, on October 8.