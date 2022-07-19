Gen3 Supercar front-end ‘reinvented’

The Gen3 Supercars have been modified to allow greater adjustability than originally intended, according to Jamie Whincup.

Development of the Gen3 Chevrolet Camaro and Ford Mustang continues ahead of their introduction in Repco Supercars Championship competition in March 2023.

Whincup, team principal of Triple Eight Race Engineering, which is General Motors’ homologation team, revealed the front-end of the cars has been “reinvented”.

Along with the introduction of adjustable roll bars at the front and rear, adjusting the camber and toe will be simpler than originally planned.

That will save time on set-up changes, with teams sometimes modifying camber during a practice session.

“Gen3 is well and truly on-track,” said Whincup in a ‘Quarterly Report’ video published by Red Bull Ampol Racing.

“As you know we’ve got the prototype out there. The front-end is getting modified at the moment, just to make it nicer.

“It would have been fine the way it was but every committee meeting we go to everyone wants to add, add, add, and change.

“We kept making the changes that were requested and there’s going to be adjustable roll bars front and rear, which wasn’t in the original scope.

“Adjustability is going to be a bit better; our current car, you change the camber and you don’t have to worry about the toe.

“That wasn’t going to be the case with Gen3, you were going to have to do the shims [which] would have been an extra five minutes for the change.

“We’ve reinvented the whole front-end to fix that, and while we were there we made it a bit nicer for the steering rack.”

The Gen3 cars have been allocated more track time at The Bend Motorsport Park as part of the OTR SuperSprint from July 29-31.