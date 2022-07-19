> Multimedia > Gallery

GALLERY: Van Gisbergen and Heimgartner launch NZ Supercars round

Tuesday 19th July, 2022 - 5:30pm

Defending Supercars champion Shane van Gisbergen and fellow Kiwi Andre Heimgartner were in Auckland today to help launch the return of the ITM Auckland SuperSprint, which begins in just over 50 days’ time (September 9-11).

The pair were joined and interviewed by fellow Kiwi Supercars great, Greg Murphy.

Shane-van-Gisbergen-Andre-Heimgartner-Auckland-SuperSprint-17
Shane-van-Gisbergen-Andre-Heimgartner-Auckland-SuperSprint-0
Shane-van-Gisbergen-Andre-Heimgartner-Auckland-SuperSprint-4
Shane-van-Gisbergen-Andre-Heimgartner-Auckland-SuperSprint-6
Shane-van-Gisbergen-Andre-Heimgartner-Auckland-SuperSprint-09
Shane-van-Gisbergen-Andre-Heimgartner-Auckland-SuperSprint-23
Shane-van-Gisbergen-Andre-Heimgartner-Auckland-SuperSprint-27
Shane-van-Gisbergen-Andre-Heimgartner-Auckland-SuperSprint-35
Shane-van-Gisbergen-Andre-Heimgartner-Auckland-SuperSprint-39
Shane-van-Gisbergen-Andre-Heimgartner-Auckland-SuperSprint-46
Shane-van-Gisbergen-Andre-Heimgartner-Auckland-SuperSprint-57
Shane-van-Gisbergen-Andre-Heimgartner-Auckland-SuperSprint-74

