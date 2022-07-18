VIDEO: Toronto IndyCar race highlights
Rovanperä masterclass in Estonia
McLaughlin caught ‘off-guard’ at crucial Toronto restart
‘Pretty bad day’ in Toronto for Power
Bell shakes up playoff picture with NASCAR victory
McLaughlin pit stop a ‘killer’ for Herta’s victory hopes
Mario Andretti congratulates Dixon after 52nd IndyCar win
Dixon wins Toronto IndyCar race
Power: McLaughlin showing Supercars drivers can make it in IndyCar
Former NASCAR driver, speedway champion Bobby East fatally stabbed
Wakefield Park’s next state championship round safe for now
Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section
Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]