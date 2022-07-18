> Multimedia > Favourite Flick

VIDEO: Toronto IndyCar race highlights

By Speedcafe.com

Monday 18th July, 2022 - 11:39am

Highlights of the Toronto IndyCar race, in which Scott Dixon drew level with Mario Andretti for career wins.

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]