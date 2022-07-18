Motorsport Australia reminds competitors about brake maintenance

Motorsport Australia has issued a reminder to competitors of the importance of maintenance of braking systems “following recent incidents”.

The communication, published on the governing body’s website today under the title of “Safety alert: Braking systems”, so happens to come just over a week after the NTI Townsville 500, where there was a notable incident of apparent brake failure.

There, in a Gulf Western Oils Touring Car Masters race, the Chevrolet Camaro being driven by Michael Almond appeared to lose brakes and shunted the Valiant Pacer of Cameron Tilley.

“Following recent incidents, Motorsport Australia is alerting competitors to be vigilant with the preparation, maintenance, and replacement programs regarding braking systems and components,” reads the body’s communication.

It furthermore notes that brakes are “vital” for safety, and instructs competitors to:

Regularly inspect braking systems and components;

Perform regular maintenance of braking systems and components; and

Establish replacement programs for high wear and high load carrying components to ensure their serviceability

The importance of extending the checks to “components that connect the driver to these systems”, such as pedal boxes, is also noted.