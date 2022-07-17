VIDEO: WRC driver rolls car, keeps going

Pierre-Louis Loubet may have rolled his Ford Puma Rally1 Hybrid on Stage 9 of Rally Estonia but, thanks to some help from spectators, that was not going to stop him.

The Frenchman slid into an embankment after a jump on the second run through the Vastsemõisa test at the end of Friday’s afternoon loop at Round 7 of the World Rally Championship.

He and co-driver Vincent Landais were helped back onto their wheels by rally fans, and the #7 M-Sport Ford entry is now eighth overall at the completion of the penultimate day of action.

Toyota Gazoo Racing’s Kalle Rovanpera has extended his event lead to 29.1s over team-mate Elfyn Evans after winning seven of Saturday’s nine stages at the Tartu-headquartered rally.

New Zealander Hayden Paddon, who had been competing in the WRC2 class, withdrew at the Friday service due to a positive COVID-19 test.

The final day of Rally Estonia starts this afternoon (AEST), with live and ad-free coverage of Stage 21 on Stan Sport from 16:00 AEST.