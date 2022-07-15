> Multimedia > Favourite Flick

VIDEO: Rally Estonia preview

By Speedcafe.com

Friday 15th July, 2022 - 6:14pm

After an initial super special stage last right, Rally Estonia commences tonight, the seventh round of the FIA World Rally Championship.

The rally in the Baltic state will be contested over 24 stages, comprising 314.26km.

