Supercars schedule for The Bend released

Slade Perrins

By Slade Perrins

Friday 15th July, 2022 - 8:20am

Supercars at The Bend Motorsport Park in 2021

Supercars has released the schedule for the upcoming OTR SuperSprint at The Bend Motorsport Park.

Track action for the main game will take place over two days, headlined by Races 21, 22 and 23 of the championship.

The three sprints, featuring the soft tyre compound that was last used in Perth, will be 24 laps in length.

Fastest lap bonus points will once again be awarded for all three races.

A pair of half-hour practice sessions are slotted in for Saturday morning leading into qualifying at 13:35 local time/ACST.

Race 21 rounds out the day at 16:15 local time/ACST.

Back-to-back Supercars qualifying sessions take place on Sunday, the first of which kicks off at 09:30 local time/ACST.

Race 22 is scheduled for 12:25 on Sunday, followed by Race 23 at 15:40 (both local time/ACST).

Ford drivers have won 10 of the last 11 races at Tailem Bend, with Andre Heimgartner, Anton De Pasquale, and Cameron Waters the most recent winners.

Track time for the Gen3 Camaro and Mustang prototypes has been set aside on Friday afternoon, when the cars will have a full hour to themselves.

Both Gen3 cars were also put through their paces on the streets of Townsville last weekend.

Support category action largely fills the card on Friday, featuring Porsche Paynter Dixon Carrera Cup, Historic Touring Cars, Sport Sedans, V8 SuperUtes, and Aussie Race Cars.

Schedule: OTR SuperSprint

Friday, July 29
Time Category Session
0840 Historic Touring Cars Practice 1
0910 Sport Sedans Practice 1
0940 SuperUtes Practice
1010 Aussie Race Cars Practice
1050 Porsche Carrera Cup Practice 1
1125 Historic Touring Cars Practice 2
1155 Sport Sedans Practice 2
1225 SuperUtes Qualifying
1255 Aussie Race Cars Qualifying
1325 Historic Touring Cars Qualifying
1355 Porsche Carrera Cup Practice 2
1430 SuperUtes Race 1
1500 Supercars Gen3 Track Time
Saturday, July 30
Time Category Session
0740 Historic Touring Cars Race 1
0810 Sport Sedans Qualifying
0840 Aussie Race Cars Race 1
0915 Supercars Practice 1
1000 SuperUtes Race 2
1035 Porsche Carrera Cup Qualifying
1105 Historic Touring Cars Race 2
1140 Supercars Practice 2
1230 Sport Sedans Race 1
1300 Aussie Race Cars Race 2
1335 Supercars Qualifying 21
1435 SuperUtes Race 3
1505 Porsche Carrera Cup Race 1
1615 Supercars Race 21
Sunday, July 31
Time Category Session
0755 Aussie Race Cars Race 3
0825 Sport Sedans Race 2
0855 Historic Touring Cars Race 3
0930 Supercars Qualifying 22
0950 Supercars Qualifying 23
1015 Porsche Carrera Cup Race 2
1105 Sport Sedans Race 3
1135 Aussie Race Cars Race 4
1225 Supercars Race 22
1350 SuperUtes Race 4
1425 Porsche Carrera Cup Race 3
1540 Supercars Race 23

