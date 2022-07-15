Supercars schedule for The Bend released

Supercars has released the schedule for the upcoming OTR SuperSprint at The Bend Motorsport Park.

Track action for the main game will take place over two days, headlined by Races 21, 22 and 23 of the championship.

The three sprints, featuring the soft tyre compound that was last used in Perth, will be 24 laps in length.

Fastest lap bonus points will once again be awarded for all three races.

A pair of half-hour practice sessions are slotted in for Saturday morning leading into qualifying at 13:35 local time/ACST.

Race 21 rounds out the day at 16:15 local time/ACST.

Back-to-back Supercars qualifying sessions take place on Sunday, the first of which kicks off at 09:30 local time/ACST.

Race 22 is scheduled for 12:25 on Sunday, followed by Race 23 at 15:40 (both local time/ACST).

Ford drivers have won 10 of the last 11 races at Tailem Bend, with Andre Heimgartner, Anton De Pasquale, and Cameron Waters the most recent winners.

Track time for the Gen3 Camaro and Mustang prototypes has been set aside on Friday afternoon, when the cars will have a full hour to themselves.

Both Gen3 cars were also put through their paces on the streets of Townsville last weekend.

Support category action largely fills the card on Friday, featuring Porsche Paynter Dixon Carrera Cup, Historic Touring Cars, Sport Sedans, V8 SuperUtes, and Aussie Race Cars.

Schedule: OTR SuperSprint