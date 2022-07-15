> Features > Pirtek Poll

RESULTS: Refusing a redress



Friday 15th July, 2022

In this week’s Pirtek Poll, we asked: Should a driver offering a redress escape punishment from stewards, even if it is not taken?

Now that fans have had since Monday to vote, it’s time to give you the results.

At the time of publication, 63.12 percent said ‘yes’, while 36.88 percent said ‘no’.

