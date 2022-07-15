Call out for B6HR supports

Promoters of the Hi-Tec Oils Bathurst 6 Hour are giving race categories the chance to appear on the support programme at next year’s event.

A limited number of spaces have been made available for support categories to race at Mount Panorama, ahead of Australia’s largest Production Car endurance race in 2023.

In recent years, event organisers have given categories that might not otherwise have the chance, the opportunity to tackle ‘The Mountain.’

Earlier this year, the support schedule for the B6HR consisted of the Supercheap Auto TCR Australia, Turtle Wax Trans Am, MRF Tyres Nissan Pulsar series, NSW Historic Touring Cars, and HQ Holdens.

Event Director Ken Collier said demand is expected to be high for a slot on the programme.

“We are in the process of looking ahead to 2023 and building the on-track programme so we have put the call out to categories around Australia to put their hands up,” Collier said.

“We always have more demand for a position on the event than we have space, but it’s good to know who is out there and see if there is a great new addition that can add value to the event.

“The Hi-Tec Oils Bathurst 6 Hour is an amateur team and family focused event with great on-site camping and a highly-organised, but relaxed atmosphere.

“I encourage any category that is thinking about a round at our event to contact me so that you can be considered.”

The 2023 Bathurst 6 Hour production car race is set to take place over the Easter long weekend, April 7-9.

Category managers are encouraged to register their interest at www.bathurst6hour.com.au