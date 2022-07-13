Ultimate Bathurst Prize bigger and better in 2022

The Ultimate Motorsport Prize is back for 2022, with one lucky fan having the chance to enjoy an experience like no other at this year’s Repco Bathurst 1000.

Tickets are now on sale for what is now known as the ultimate Bathurst experience, with all proceeds going to St Vincent’s Hospital’s Peter Duncan Neurosciences Research Unit.

Pirtek have called on their friends within the motorsport industry giving the opportunity for a fan and a friend to be treated like SUPER VIPs at what is certainly one of the world’s premier motorsport events.

2021 winner Ross Greenup had such an enjoyable experience, he’s already purchased his tickets as part of this year’s raffle.

“The opportunity on offer here is second to none,” Greenup said.

“When it says it’s a ‘money can’t buy’ experience, that’s truly what it is.”

“You’re supporting a great cause and if you win, it’ll honestly be the best motor racing trips you could ever possibly go on.”

With an extensive prize list that will take the winner to places that no members of the general public get to experience, the main point is simply that ‘you have got to be in it, to win it’.

“Everyone involved made it something I’ll remember forever.

“The guys at Pirtek (Stephen and Wes), Speedcafe.com (Crusher and his team), Shell V-Power Racing (Dick Johnson and the crew), National Motor Racing Museum (Brad Owen), along with the people in Race Control (Tim Schenken) and the TV compound (Neil Crompton) gave me an insight that I could never have believed.

“Even just little things like getting to sit in some of the cars at the museum that you wouldn’t do if you went there on any other normal day, or speaking with Neil Crompton about how he approaches a long day of commentary, it just made me feel special and like I was part of the race.”

Whilst many Supercars fans have no doubt attended a Repco Bathurst 1000 weekend, Greenup can vouch for the fact that winning the Ultimate Motorsport Prize is any motorsport fan’s dream come true.

“Attending a Bathurst 1000 is great in its own right but winning the Ultimate Bathurst Prize took it to another level,” Greenup said.

“You think you’ll be a VIP for a weekend, but this was honestly more than that.

“The only way to give yourself a chance at having an experience like it, is to purchase a ticket.”

Whilst there is an outstanding prize on offer, more importantly the initiative supports and raises funds to contribute to the great work that is being done at the St. Vincent’s Peter Duncan Neurosciences Research Unit.

“It’s such a great cause to support as well through Pirtek and the St Vincent’s Peter Duncan Neurosciences Research Unit,” Greenup added.

“The partnership they have is something to be commended and everyone involved is extremely passionate about the work being done.

“I’ve had some personal experiences at seeing what they do and it’s truly a great organisation.

“The most important thing here is that you’re supporting a great cause so I encourage everyone to dig deep, buy a ticket and know that you’re making a contribution to something truly worthwhile.”

Tickets to go into the draw to win this incredible prize are just $20 each, with all proceeds going to support the St. Vincent’s Peter Duncan Neurosciences Research Unit.

Fans can buy their ticket for a chance to win this once in a lifetime experience at www.ultimatemotorsportprize.com.au