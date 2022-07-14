Suzuki seals MotoGP exit plan

Suzuki and Dorna Sports have reached an agreement, paving the way for the Japanese brand to quit MotoGP at the end of this year.

The Hamamatsu manufacturer announced in May that it intended to pull out of the championship at season’s end.

However, Suzuki would have to meet Dorna at the negotiating table, given it had only just begun a five-year participation cycle.

An agreement has now been reached between the two parties, Suzuki has announced, although no financial details have been made public.

The marque will also pull out of the FIM Endurance World Championship (EWC) at the end of 2022.

Suzuki Motor Corporation President Toshihiro Suzuki said via a statement, “Suzuki has decided to end the participation of MotoGP and EWC in the face of the need to re-allocate resources on other initiatives for sustainability.

“Motorcycle racing has always been a challenging place for technological innovation, including sustainability, and human resource development.

“This decision means that we will take on the challenge to build the new motorcycle business operation by redirecting the technological capabilities and human resources we have cultivated through the motorcycle racing activities to investigate other routes for a sustainable society.

“I would like to express my deepest gratitude to all our fans, riders and all stakeholders who joined us and enthusiastically supported us from the development stage since we returned to MotoGP racing.

“I will continue to do my best to support Alex Rins, Joan Mir, Team Suzuki Ecstar and Yoshimura SERT Motul to compete competitively until the end of the season.

“Thank you for your kind support.”

Suzuki MotoGP riders Joan Mir and Alex Rins have been linked to moves to the Repsol Honda Team and LCR Honda respectively.

The 2022 MotoGP World Championship resumes after the summer break at the British Grand Prix, at Silverstone, from August 5-7.