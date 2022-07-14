Ganassi reiterates claim to Palou IndyCar contract

Chip Ganassi Racing has reiterated its claim that it has Alex Palou under contract for 2023 as the bizarre tug-of-war with McLaren Racing continues.

Both organisations announced within hours of each other on Tuesday (local time) that they had struck deals with the 2021 IndyCar champion for next year.

Ganassi went first, stating it had taken up its option on Palou’s services, before McLaren issued a press release saying that he would not only test a Formula 1 car but also race for the organisation in an as yet unspecified category/competition.

Palou himself then weighed in via social media, refuting the Ganassi statement and claiming he did not approve the quote which was attributed to him, before sharing McLaren F1’s tweet proclaiming his signing.

His current employer has since issued a brief statement to North American media outlets which reads, “we can confirm that Alex Palou is under contract with the team through 2023.”

Palou debuted in the IndyCar Series in 2020 at Dale Coyne Racing with Team Goh, before the move to Chip Ganassi Racing last year.

He won his very first race with the powerhouse team and would go on to take two more before lofting the big trophy in the air at season’s end.

The Spaniard is winless thus far in 2022 in the #10 Honda but is a fighting fourth in the series standings at 35 points behind team-mate Marcus Ericsson, who holds top spot.

Notwithstanding what Palou described as “unfortunate events” with respect to the contradictory announcements, he continues to hold “great respect for the CGR team” and indicated he will see out the season with the squad.

That would see him in the driver’s seat this weekend at the Toronto IndyCar event, the 10th race of 17 this year.

It will be Palou’s first appearance at Exhibition Place, given the trip to Canada was called off for the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Practice 1 starts on Saturday morning at 04:30 AEST, while Stan Sport’s live and ad-free coverage commences with Practice 2 on Sunday morning at 00:00 AEST.