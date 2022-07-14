Court decision delivers hammer blow to Wakefield Park future

A court decision has put the future of Wakefield Park in jeopardy due to the imposition of strict noise limits going forward.

Commissioner Tim Horton has now handed down its judgment following the New South Wales Land and Environment Court proceedings which were held in March, when circuit owner Benalla Auto Club (officially, the BAC subsidiary which owns the site, namely ‘BAC WMR Holdings Pty Ltd’) took the local Goulburn Mulwaree Council to court.

While the building works have been approved, the new noise limits effectively restrict Wakefield Park to 30 days’ worth of race meetings per year, a situation which circuit management has previously stated would render its operation unviable.

Race meetings fall under the ‘Red Category’ of events, which are those where noise levels are 85 to 95 dB(A) LAeq 15min (ie noise level at frequency response of human ear, averaged over a 15-minute period).

However, it should be noted that for the purpose of the development consent, an ‘event’ is in fact “considered to be a day’s riding or racing and not individual events or individual rides or races on different tracks.”

That is, a race meeting of two days, for example, would be considered two ‘events’ for the purpose of council regulations.

Annexure A of the development consent stipulates that, “For every Red category Event, there shall be 11 Respite Days.”

A ‘Respite Day’ is defined as “a day with no motorsport activity”, while ‘motorsport activities’ are defined as “racing and recreational events and activities involving motor vehicles including street registered cars, race cars, motorcycles, and trucks, and excluding facility maintenance and repairs.”

