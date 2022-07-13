Supercars squad keen to foster high-performance team culture

Victorian Supercars squad Team 18 is in the midst of a growth phase as it targets a move up the Supercars ladder.

Team manager, Bruiin Beasley, said the squad is on the hunt for a race mechanic to join its experienced line-up to prepare their two Supercars Championship Holden ZB Commodores for Scott Pye and Mark Winterbottom.

“We’re in the middle of an exciting growth phase here at Team 18 and we have high goals for where we want to take this team and a plan in place to get there,” said Beasley.

“We’re looking for people who share our goals for success and have what it takes to be a part of a winning race team.”

The successful applicant is preferred to boast a minimum of two years’ experience in a Supercars environment with sound mechanical qualifications and knowledge and be willing to work successfully within a the operation, and in a time-sensitive environment.

While high-performance remains the prime target, Beasley mentioned the supportive and welcoming culture within the core of the outfit has already impressed him in his short time at the helm of the crew.

“It’s a fun atmosphere. I look forward to coming to work every day and working with a crew who constantly work to become the best in their field, but we are full of great team players who share plenty of laughs along the way and have each other’s back when it counts,” added Beasley.

“Every person here is willing to go the extra step when it matters to contribute to the success of the team, and we’re looking for someone who wants to be a part of that journey.”

