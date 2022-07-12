‘Surreal’ for Fraser to win a Super2 race as a Triple Eight driver

Declan Fraser has described winning a Dunlop Super2 Series race with Triple Eight Race Engineering as a “pretty surreal feeling”.

Fraser broke through for his first victory in the competition in Race 2 of Round 3 on the undercard at the NTI Townsville 500, after holding off Matt Chahda at two Safety Car restarts.

The 21-year-old spent his rookie Super2 season at MW Motorsport last year, when his best result was a third place at Sydney Motorsport Park, before the move to Triple Eight in the off-season.

He has moved to seriously integrate himself in the Banyo squad, attending even non-Super2 events to watch on in the garage, and professes to have always been a fan of the team.

Asked by Speedcafe.com about winning a race as a Triple Eight driver, Fraser said, “It’s a pretty surreal feeling.

“For me, personally, growing up, I always watched all the Triple Eight cars and was a very big supporter, so to be in the team and winning races is a very special moment.”

With Matt Payne and Tyler Everingham both failing to finish Race 2 after they came together off the start line, Fraser, who finished third in Race 1, has also jumped into the series lead at the halfway mark of the campaign.

“It’s a pretty cool feeling, first time leading the championship,” he said.

“Obviously, that was our goal this year, to get that championship win under our belt and get as many race wins as possible along the way.

“The team has done an awesome job overnight, we struggled a little bit in [Race 1], but [in Race 2] we went out and ended up going from pole to the flag, so, very, very happy with how it’s all going.”

As it happened, the boy from Mackay’s first Super2 win came at what counts as his home event.

He was able to share the moment with his parents, and dedicated the triumph to his late grandmother, who died last year.

“I didn’t know where to go [when I got out of the car], I was sort of trying to shake everyone’s hand,” he recounted.

“But, I’m just really grateful to have my family here; they’re just down the road, so Mum and Dad made the way up and my sister unfortunately couldn’t make it this weekend.

“But this win goes to my Nan, who unfortunately passed away from us, but I just wish she could have seen this one; it’s a very special moment for us.”

Fraser is not just contesting the second-tier Supercars series with Triple Eight in 2022, but was also picked to drive the wildcard entry with Craig Lowndes in October’s Repco Bathurst 1000.

He admitted that a drive in the Great Race in the Supercheap Auto ZB Commodore pipped a Super2 win.

“I’m not going to lie, I still think it’s going to be the wildcard,” remarked Fraser.

“This feels pretty cool and to get something for myself personally is a very big achievement, and we’ve got our team announcement, which is very cool, for the 1000.”

Triple Eight is now one-two in the Super2 Series, with Cameron Hill 69 points off top spot after finishes of sixth and third at the NTI Townsville 500.

Round 4 supports the Penrite Oil Sandown SuperSprint on August 19-21.