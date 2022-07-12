> Features > Competitions

Supercar hot lap experience to be given away

By Speedcafe.com

Tuesday 12th July, 2022 - 2:20pm

Grove Racing’s Ford Mustang Supercars

Grove Hire is giving one lucky Speedcafe.com reader the chance to win a hot lap experience in a Grove Racing Supercar with a Bathurst-winning driver of their choice.

CLICK HERE to enter.

There is limited time to get involved with the competition running for one week only until entries close on Sunday, July 17 at 23:59 AEST.

Grove Hire’s prize pack is a day trip to the Grove Racing ride day on Monday (August 22) after the Sandown Raceway Supercars Championship event.

The winner will get to choose between two Bathurst 1000-winning drivers for the hot lap experience with Grove Racing’s David Reynolds or Lee Holdsworth.

A meet-and-greet experience is also involved to add to the day.

Included in the prize pack is:

  • Return flights for one person from nearest capital city
  • Transfers from airport to circuit and back to the airport
  • Hot lap experience for one in the Grove Racing Supercar
  • Meet and greet with drivers
  • Grove Racing team merchandise package

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]