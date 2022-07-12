Supercar hot lap experience to be given away

Grove Hire is giving one lucky Speedcafe.com reader the chance to win a hot lap experience in a Grove Racing Supercar with a Bathurst-winning driver of their choice.

CLICK HERE to enter.

There is limited time to get involved with the competition running for one week only until entries close on Sunday, July 17 at 23:59 AEST.

Grove Hire’s prize pack is a day trip to the Grove Racing ride day on Monday (August 22) after the Sandown Raceway Supercars Championship event.

The winner will get to choose between two Bathurst 1000-winning drivers for the hot lap experience with Grove Racing’s David Reynolds or Lee Holdsworth.

A meet-and-greet experience is also involved to add to the day.

Included in the prize pack is: