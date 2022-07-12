Stoner opened eyes of team-mates and rivals 

Two-time MotoGP World Champion Casey Stoner has left a lasting legacy in the series, as former team-mate and current test rider Dani Pedrosa reflects on his talent, almost a decade after his retirement.

In an interview with Spanish sport news outlet Marca, the three-time MotoGP runner-up spoke of gaining a deeper understanding of the Australian’s riding prowess as a team-mate at the Repsol Honda Racing, towards the end of his illustrious career.

“I’ve been racing with him [Casey] since I was 15 years old in the Spanish championship, but almost always on different teams,” Pedrosa said.

“When he went to Honda, I knew how he did those things I saw on TV, but I didn’t understand it.

“When I had him on the team, I figured it out.

“He opened my eyes and I learned a lot.”

During the interview, the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing test rider also opened up on Jack Miller joining the team from next year.

“I don’t know him very well, what I see from the outside is that he’s a very versatile rider and has excellent qualities when the conditions of the track are unique and he adapts to different bikes,” Pedrosa added.

“We have to wait and see.”

The 2022 MotoGP World Championship resumes after the summer break at the British Grand Prix, at Silverstone, from August 5-7.