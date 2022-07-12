Quinn ‘humbled’ by well wishes after Townsville Carrera Cup crash

Tony Quinn is said to be “humbled” by the outpouring of support after his shocking crash in Porsche Paynter Dixon Carrera Cup Australia at the NTI Townsville 500.

The Triple Eight Race Engineering co-owner crashed heavily into the Turn 10 wall in Race 1 of the weekend and was taken to Townsville University Hospital.

In a statement issued by his family a short time ago, it has been confirmed that Quinn suffered several broken bones and a punctured lung, but is in a stable condition.

His family and partner are doing their best to support Quinn, and they have also thanked race fans for the well wishes which have been sent his way.

“On Saturday 9th July TQ was attending a race meeting and was involved in a high speed, heavy accident,” began the statement from the family.

“He has suffered several broken bones, and a punctured lung and is still in hospital.

“His partner Kate and TQ’s three kids are supporting each other, and being there for TQ.

“The hospital team are doing a fantastic job, and the priority at the moment is to ensure TQ allows his body to rest after the trauma to his body.

“He is stable, and is aware of the outpouring of concern for him and he is humbled.

“His family wish to thank you all for the messages of support and concern.

“Their focus is on TQ and as such, we ask that if you want to get a message to them or TQ – please either post your message below, or private message us on this page and we will ensure he gets them all.

“You’ll appreciate that he’s made a lot of friends over the years, and it’s becoming a bit overwhelming for them as they are receiving hundreds of messages.

“We will keep you posted on his progress on his Tony Quinn Facebook page as and when it’s appropriate.

“For now, the family and TQ just need some space and privacy to focus on his recovery, which also means please no visitors to the hospital.

“They are immensely grateful for the outpouring of concern and best wishes.

“Thank you all.”

Quinn has poured much of his wealth into motorsport after building a fortune in industries such as petfood and confectionery across Australia and New Zealand.

Nowadays, he is not only Triple Eight’s largest shareholder, but also owns Queensland Raceway, multiple circuits on the other side of the Tasman, and the Aussie Racing Cars Super Series.