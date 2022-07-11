> Multimedia > Favourite Flick

VIDEO: Monster crash at 6 Hours of Monza

By Speedcafe.com

Monday 11th July, 2022 - 1:32pm

A huge crash took the #33 Aston Martin TF Sport out of the 2022 6 Hours of Monza on Sunday.

Alpine secured overall victory in the race, which was the fourth of the 2022 WEC season.

