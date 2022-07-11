> News > Formula 1

Results: Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix

By Speedcafe.com

Monday 11th July, 2022 - 1:46am

Complete race results from the Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix.

Pos Num Driver Team Laps/Diff
1 16 Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari 71
2 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing +1.532s
3 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes-AMG F1 Team +41.217s
4 63 George Russell Mercedes-AMG F1 Team +58.972s
5 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine F1 Team +68.436s
6 47 Mick Schumacher Haas F1 Team +1 lap
7 4 Lando Norris McLaren F1 Team +1 lap
8 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas F1 Team +1 lap
9 3 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren F1 Team +1 lap
10 14 Fernando Alonso Alpine F1 Team +1 lap
11 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo F1 Team +1 lap
12 23 Alex Albon Williams Racing +1 lap
13 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin F1 Team +1 lap
14 24 Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo F1 Team +1 lap
15 10 Pierre Gasly Scuderia AlphaTauri +1 lap
16 22 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri +1 lap
17 5 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin F1 Team +1 lap
18 55 Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari DNF
19 6 Nicholas Latifi Williams Racing DNF
20 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing DNF

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]