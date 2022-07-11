Mostert ‘found answers’ despite unrewarding Townsville

Chaz Mostert went unrewarded at the NTI Townsville 500 but was still able to find the answers he and Walkinshaw Andretti United were looking for.

Making it into the Top 10 Shootout on both days, the #25 took a strategy gamble in Saturday’s race that failed to pay dividends as he fell to ninth.

Sunday’s 250km encounter was more fruitful, with Mostert fighting for a podium before being demoted to fifth by Cameron Waters and James Courtney.

While he didn’t take home any trophies this weekend, the 30-year-old was upbeat.

“Much better end to the day today,” he said.

“We went aggressive halfway through that final stint to see if we could sneak on to the podium, but it wasn’t to be, but still, better way to finish the weekend.

“I think we found some answers over the weekend, still plenty of work to do before The Bend, but definitely went the right way with the car from Friday to Sunday.

“Was an awesome weekend up in Townsville, always a super cool event, but eyes forward to The Bend now.”

WAU team-mate Nick Percat languished at the rear of the field, struggling for pace at Reid Park.

However, it wasn’t all doom and gloom on Car #2 with Percat making up 13 spots from the back of the grid in Race 20.

Mostert holds on to fifth in the drivers’ championship, but with a 540-point deficit to championship leader Shane van Gisbergen.

The Bend hosts races 21 to 23 of the Supercars season on July 29-31.