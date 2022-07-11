Formula 2 race winner disqualified

Formula 2 feature race winner in Austria, Richard Verschoor, has been disqualified post-race, while second-placed Jehan Daruvala was handed a time penalty.

It means third placed Logan Sargeant is now the official winner of the race from Enzo Fittipaldi and Roberto Merhi.

Ironically, Merhi had crossed the line second but a five-second time penalty for track limits saw him fall to fifth in the provisional results.

Verschoor had dominated the race, but stopped on the cooldown lap, telling his rivals in the anteroom his car had suffered a hydraulic fault soon after the chequered flag.

The car subsequently failed post-race scrutineering when it was unable to provide the requisite 0.8kg of fuel for testing.

“During the after-race Scrutineering Car 20 was not able to provide a fuel sample of min. 0.8kg,” the officials decision noted.

“Only 31.3 grams of fuel could be extracted from the car.

“This is not in compliance with Art. 14.6 of the Technical Regulations.”

The penalty was exclusion, which saw the win seemingly transfer to Red Bull-backed youngster Daruvala, who crossed the line third (behind the penalised Merhi).

However, the Indian driver picked up a 20-second penalty after it was deemed his team, Prema Racing, had attempted to dry the track surface prior to the start of the race.

It means he slips from the podium to 12th while Fittipaldi climbs to second and Merhi reclaims a podium place in third.

Sargeant’s official margin of victory was 0.514s over Fittipaldi, with Merhi 1.618s off the lead after his five-second penalty was applied.

A number of others also picked up time penalties for track limits, including Ayumu Iwasa, Liam Lawson, Frederik Vesti, and Calan Williams.

Roy Nissany was handed a separate five-second time penalty for leaving the track and gaining an unfair advantage, while Lawson and Vesti also picked up 10-second penalties for track limits breaches.

Felipe Drugovich continues to lead the championship with 154 points, with Sargeant now second on 115 and Theo Pourchaire third on 114.

The Formula 2 championship is back in action in support of Formula 1 at the French Grand Prix on July 22-24.