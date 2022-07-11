Austrian GP top three handed suspended fines

Charles Leclerc, Max Verstappen, and Lewis Hamilton have each been given suspended fines for a breach of parc ferme regulations following the Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix.

The top three finishers in the event were summoned by officials for a breach of the International Sporting Code relating to the actions of their physiotherapists, who all entered the restricted parc ferme area without permission.

Officials deemed it worth a nearly $15,000 fine (EUR 10,000), though suspended until the end of the season.

However, they also issued a stern warning by threatening to withdraw the passes of the drivers’ physios should the behaviour become systemic.

“The Stewards received a report from the Media Delegate, which was subsequently confirmed by video evidence, that the physio / drivers’ assistants of the top three finishers entered parc ferme without permission and in violation of the procedure that was published prior to the race ‘for the orderly conduct of the event’,” the stewards’ decision read.

“In part this is to prevent handing over of items to the drivers prior to them being weighed.

“The Competitor is fined €10,000, which will be suspended for the remainder of the season pending any further violation of the procedure, and the competitors are warned that the passes of the individuals concerned may be revoked in case of systemic violation.”

Officials also spoke with Fernando Alonso following the race for an alleged unsafe release.

No further action was taken on that incident, officials deeming the Spaniard’s left-front wheel was correctly fitted in a pit stop during the Virtual Safety Car.

It was only once Alonso was on track, approaching Turn 3, that the wheel became loose where he immediately returned to the pits.

“When asked by the crew the driver simply reported that they needed to box again,” the stewards report stated.

“In the hearing, the driver stated that he cannot see the rim of the wheel and that all he felt was a small vibration.

“This is consistent with the video, in that the movement of the tyre was hardly distinguishable.

“After entering the pit lane, the driver stated ‘check left-front’.

“In the hearing he stated that it felt worse when he turned to the right than when he turned to the left, but that there was still nothing obvious from his vantage point.

“After the race, the left front wheel with the tyre and the axel were inspected by the Technical Delegate and the Head of Single Seater Technical Affairs.

“They reported to the Stewards that the damage to the wheel and axel is consistent with a parts failure in all likelihood subsequent to the exit of the car from the pits.

“Based on the footage of the car from the moment the wheel was fitted, until the failure became apparent, the Stewards conclude that the wheel was fully fitted, and that subsequent to the failure, all the retention systems worked as designed.

“The Stewards therefore conclude that the car was not released in an unsafe condition and take no further action.”

Alonso finished the race in 10th, the final points-paying position.