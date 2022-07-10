> News > Carrera Cup

Walls hangs on for maiden Carrera Cup win

Connor O'Brien

By Connor O'Brien

Sunday 10th July, 2022 - 9:35am

Jackson Walls leads Callum Hedge. Picture: Ross Gibb

Teenager Jackson Walls has survived a last-lap scare to clinch his first Porsche Paynter Dixon Carrera Cup Australia race win in Townsville.

It was a rollercoaster lead-up to Race 2 for Walls, who was among the podium trio to be disqualified from the Saturday encounter, only to then have that result reinstated.

That allowed the McElrea Racing driver to line up on the front row of the grid this morning, and he’d take full advantage by blasting into the lead on the run to the first braking zone.

Pole-sitter Luke Youlden again was slow away, and dropped to third behind Callum Hedge as this time everyone got through Turn 2 cleanly.

Simon Fallon was the big loser on Lap 1, spinning all on his own out of Turn 13.

As the field settled in, Aaron Love and championship leader Harri Jones made progress up to sixth and eighth respectively, having both been caught up in the Turn 2 shenanigans yesterday.

But the Safety Car wouldn’t have to wait too long to intervene, with Adrian Flack and Drew Hall both finding trouble on Lap 3.

Walls would lead the field back to green flag conditions on Lap 10 and press on while Jones, sporting front splitter damage, slipped backwards.

With time certainty approaching, Walls came under considerable pressure from Hedge and Youlden in the closing laps, and the latter emerged as his nearest threat after pouncing on a Hedge lock-up into Turn 13.

Youlden launched an attack on Walls on the 21st and final tour of the Reid Park Street Circuit but came off second-best when the pair made contact as the #11 Objective Racing driver veered left into his veteran counterpart under brakes approaching Turn 3.

Youlden would consequently brush the outside wall and lose out to Hedge, but managed to continue on in third.

The top three would not change from there, Walls defying multiple lock-ups to join the winners’ circle.

By the flag, a mere 1.6239s separated the top five, rounded out by David Wall and Love.

Ryan Suhle, Brad Shiels, Duvashen Padayachee, Angelo Mouzouris, and Jones finished sixth through 10th.

Geoff Emery beat Stephen Grove to the Pro-Am class win.

The third and final Carrera Cup race of the weekend is due to start at 12:45 AEST.

Results: Race 2

Pos Car Driver Class Laps Race Time Fastest Lap
1 11 Jackson Walls Pro / Michelin Junior 21 31:37.0219 1:13.9786r
2 17 Callum Hedge Pro / Michelin Junior 21 31:37.3654 1:13.9722r
3 53 Luke Youlden Pro 21 31:37.6971 1:13.7450R
4 38 David Wall Pro 21 31:38.3530 1:13.8316r
5 999 Aaron Love Pro 21 31:38.6458 1:14.0131r
6 5 Ryan Suhle Pro / Michelin Junior 21 31:42.8076 1:14.1038
7 333 Brad Shiels Pro 21 31:43.6904 1:14.2821
8 45 Duvashen Padayachee Pro 21 31:45.1515 1:14.4369
9 6 Angelo Mouzouris Pro / Michelin Junior 21 31:46.3059 1:14.5614
10 12 Harri Jones Pro / Michelin Junior 21 31:46.7102 1:14.4358
11 28 Bayley Hall Pro / Michelin Junior 21 31:47.9681 1:14.7208
12 74 David Russell Pro 21 31:48.4884 1:14.6278
13 88 Dylan O’Keeffe Pro 21 31:49.2990 1:14.7720
14 72 Max Vidau Pro / Michelin Junior 21 31:49.5942 1:14.0072r
15 100 Dale Wood Pro 21 31:50.1386 1:14.6840
16 76 Christian Pancione Pro / Michelin Junior 21 31:50.4116 1:14.5804
17 25 Michael Almond Pro 21 31:51.8355 1:14.6550
18 8 Nick McBride Pro 21 31:55.1281 1:14.7480
19 48 Geoff Emery Morris Pro-Am 21 31:57.2871 1:14.9479
20 4 Stephen Grove Morris Pro-Am 21 31:58.8196 1:14.9927
21 777 Simon Fallon Pro / Michelin Junior 21 31:59.2639 1:14.2709
22 27 Liam Talbot Morris Pro-Am 21 32:02.4035 1:15.1854
23 22 Dean Cook Morris Pro-Am 21 32:04.6384 1:15.4662
24 7 Tim Miles Morris Pro-Am 21 32:09.3164 1:15.1367
25 77 Rodney Jane Morris Pro-Am 21 32:09.6015 1:15.0844
26 14 Matthew Belford Morris Pro-Am 21 32:13.9738 1:15.8440
27 222 Scott Taylor Morris Pro-Am 21 32:23.3479 1:16.2114
28 9 Marc Cini Morris Pro-Am 21 32:28.8838 1:16.6634
29 13 Sam Shahin Morris Pro-Am 20 32:05.0298 1:14.7401
DNF 86 Drew Hall Morris Pro-Am 2 2:51.3805 1:18.6285
DNF 20 Adrian Flack Morris Pro-Am 2 2:51.6646 1:18.6218

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]