Vettel cops $37,000 suspended fine for drivers’ briefing breach

Four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel has been received a nearly $37,000 fine for leaving the Formula 1 drivers’ briefing early on Friday.

It comes after officials stated that the German failed to live up to his responsibility as a role model to other drivers globally.

Vettel was summoned to the stewards following the Sprint at the Austrian Grand Prix, in which he retired, though his transgression dated back to Friday evening.

“The driver, Sebastian Vettel, left the drivers’ meeting that was held at 19:30 on Friday 8 July, without permission, and expressing frustration at the meeting,” the stewards noted in their decision.

“Drivers are not free to leave when they want, this being a breach of the requirement to attend.

“Drivers at this level are role models for every driver around the world and in the opinion of the Stewards Vettel failed to live up to that standard.

“Subsequently Vettel had a meeting with the Race Director, who informed the Stewards that Vettel apologised without reservation, and that further, they had a very constructive conversation covering the topics in the meeting and more.

“The Stewards determine that there is a breach, which cannot go without penalty, but that based on the report from the Race Director there are factors in mitigation.

“Therefore, the Stewards order a fine of EUR 25,000 (AUD $36,996.50), which is suspended for the remainder of the 2022 season, subject to any breach of Article 20.1 of the FIA Formula 1 Sporting Regulations or of Article 12.2.1 f) of the International Sporting Code.”

The suspended fine will only be payable should Vettel miss or leave another drivers’ briefing for the balance of the year.

He must also not transgress the specific International Sporting Code article, which states: “Any words, deeds or writings that have caused moral injury or loss to the FIA, its bodies, its members or its executive officers, and more generally on the interest of motor sport and on the values defended by the FIA.”

Vettel will start Sunday’s Austrian Grand Prix, which begins at 23:00 AEST, from 19th.