van Gisbergen ‘angry’ over last-corner De Pasquale contact

Shane van Gisbergen has expressed frustration towards being spun by Anton De Pasquale at the very last corner in Race 20.

De Pasquale gradually reeled the #97 Red Bull Ampol Racing Holden in during the last stint in the Townsville finale, run by almost everyone on the super soft compound.

The two spent the final lap pretty well nose-to-tail, and De Pasquale made a last-ditch effort at Turn 13 to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat.

That resulted in contact, with van Gisbergen turned around.

Adding to the drama, De Pasquale waited for van Gisbergen to redress the situation, only for the latter to refuse – effectively ensuring the Shell V-Power Racing Team star would cop a time penalty.

Van Gisbergen then appeared to shun De Pasquale’s apology post-race, only further increasing tensions.

“We’ll have a chat later. I’m angry at the moment but anyway, it is what it is,” said race winner van Gisbergen.

“He had a go, you have to respect that,” he added.

“But two [wins] in a row, it’s awesome. Thanks so much to the team. Car was good but his was better and he ran me down. But yeah, I’m stoked. Thanks so much to the guys and thanks everyone here, it’s always a good event.”

For his part, De Pasquale noted: “I was catching him, had a dip, locked the fronts, spun around.

“I tried to give him back the position but he was trying to be a bit smarter than that so play on, all good.

“We finish where we deserve to finish for the day but we had a crack and the car was awesome.

“The guys did an awesome turnaround from yesterday so pretty happy.”

Pole-sitting Cameron Waters rounded out the podium.