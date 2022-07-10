> News > Formula 1

Starting Grid: Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix

By Speedcafe.com

Sunday 10th July, 2022 - 7:22pm

The provisional starting grid for the Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix, including all penalties.

Pos Num Driver Team
1 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing
2 16 Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari
3 55 Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari
4 63 George Russell Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
5 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing
6 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine F1 Team
7 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas F1 Team
8 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
9 47 Mick Schumacher Haas F1 Team
10 4 Lando Norris McLaren F1 Team
11 3 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren F1 Team
12 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin F1 Team
13 24 Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo F1 Team
14 10 Pierre Gasly Scuderia AlphaTauri
15 23 Alex Albon Williams Racing
16 22 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri
17 6 Nicholas Latifi Williams Racing
18 5 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin F1 Team
19 14 Fernando Alonso Alpine F1 Team
20 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo F1 Team

Penalties

  • Bottas – Required to start from the back of the starting grid – Additional power unit elements have been used

The Austrian Grand Prix begins at 23:00 AEST.

