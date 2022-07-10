> News > Formula 1

Results: Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix Sprint

By Speedcafe.com

Sunday 10th July, 2022 - 1:33am

Max Verstappen was untroubled as he confirmed his place on pole position for the Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix.

Pos Num Driver Team Laps/Diff
1 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing 23
2 16 Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari +1.675s
3 55 Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari +5.644s
4 63 George Russell Mercedes-AMG F1 Team +13.429s
5 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing +18.302s
6 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine F1 Team +31.032s
7 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas F1 Team +34.539s
8 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes-AMG F1 Team +35.447s
9 47 Mick Schumacher Haas F1 Team +37.163s
10 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo F1 Team +37.557s
11 4 Lando Norris McLaren F1 Team +38.580s
12 3 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren F1 Team +39.738s
13 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin F1 Team +48.241s
14 24 Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo F1 Team +50.753s
15 10 Pierre Gasly Scuderia AlphaTauri +52.125s
16 23 Alex Albon Williams Racing +52.412s
17 22 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri +54.556s
18 6 Nicholas Latifi Williams Racing +68.694s
19 5 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin F1 Team DNF
20 14 Fernando Alonso Alpine F1 Team DNS

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]