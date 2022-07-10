NETWORK: Rhiannon Veness, Rhixseven Communication

Rhiannon Veness of Rhixseven Communication is making her mark in the world of media and communication, continuously ticking items off her career bucket list.

Since its start over 10 years ago, Veness’ company has been able to grow and evolve, now with multiple long-term clients.

Veness is also gaining traction in the motorsport world, volunteering for the Formula Society of Automotive Engineers, as well as working with the Australian Auto-Sport Alliance and the Australian Motor Racing Series.

Veness has a background in journalism and content marketing, but recently had an ‘unforgettable’ experience at Winton Motor Raceway, being the pit lane reporter during the AMRS round back in June.

“Kylie (King) needed someone to fill in for her rather last minute, and she knows my love of motorsport so she called and asked me if I wanted to do it,” Veness said.

“I knew a lot of what goes on, I helped the AMRS guys with social media a few years back, so it was a really great opportunity to step into a different role.

“It was so much fun, and I’d love to do more of that if the opportunity ever arose.”

Veness’ company offers a wide-range of services, including photography, social media management, copywriting and website and landing page SEO (search engine optimisation), and she also keeps her website updated with blog posts and any photography she’s recently been doing.

Her blog ‘Rhi Says’ provides insightful looks into personal development topics, as well as reflections on motorsport rounds she attends and helps out with.

Her company name is a play on words, as Veness has owned an RX-7 since she was just 10 years old. It has been a social media tag for many years, and she decided to make it the front for her company.

“I’ve used it for so long, it represents me so well, and back when I was in uni, my company was just to have a bit of extra money on the side, and just doing freelance work here and there with people I met through other jobs.

“Probably a little over 12 months ago I decided to make it more of a focus, because throughout the past four or five years I’ve done a lot of one-off things with motorsport and Supercars too.

“Most of my work right now isn’t motorsport, but it’s definitely the direction I want to head in.”

One of Veness’ biggest career highlights was live-tweeting the Bathurst 12 Hour race from the official Twitter back in 2018.

This was not her first experience doing media work in the Bathurst 12 Hour, however, helping in 2016 and 2017 with editorial content and press conferences across the weekend.

Veness is looking to expand her career to be more motorsport based, enjoying her work there the most.

CLICK HERE to view Rhixseven Communication on Networkcafe.com.au.