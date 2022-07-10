Davison grabs provisional pole for Race 20 in Townsville

Will Davison will be last out for this afternoon’s Top 10 Shootout after setting the pace in Qualifying for Race 20 of the Supercars Championship at the NTI Townsville 500.

In a Shell V-Power Racing Team one-two, Davison set a 1:13.2650s which put him 0.1744s ahead of Anton De Pasquale, who got away with a brush with a wall during the 15-minute, hard-tyre-only session.

Jack Le Brocq was classified third in the #34 Truck Assist ZB Commodore, Cameron Waters took fourth, and Shane van Gisbergen rescued fifth with his final lap, but Andre Heimgartner (#8 R&J Batteries ZB Commodore) is a somewhat surprising omission from the one-lap dash having qualified 12th.

David Reynolds (#26 Penrite Mustang) set the first representative-looking lap when he laid down a 1:13.7985s, which was bettered by Waters’ 1:13.5161s once the Tickford Racing driver completed a lap in the #6 Monster Energy Mustang.

Davison (#17 Mustang) then moved to second on a 1:13.6409s before Chaz Mostert (#25 Mobil 1 Optus ZB Commodore) split them with a 1:13.5904s on a lap when he was millimetres away from the wall exiting Turn 10.

In the final runs, Le Brocq moved the benchmark to a 1:13.4831s before De Pasquale set a 1:13.4394s.

They were top two when the chequered flag came out before Davison climbed again from seventh to the top, meaning Waters was shuffled back to fourth on his aforementioned time.

Red Bull Ampol Racing put a new set of rears on van Gisbergen’s #97 ZB Commodore for his final run and he had been pushed all the way back to 15th before he clocked a 1:13.5265s to earn passage to the Shootout.

Rounding out the top 10 were James Courtney (#5 Snowy River Caravans Mustang), Mostert, Thomas Randle (#55 Castrol Mustang), Scott Pye (#20 Nulon ZB Commodore), and Reynolds.

Broc Feeney (#88 Red Bull Ampol ZB Commodore) was first on the outside, bumped right at the end by Pye, and hence is set to start from 11th position.

Behind Heimgartner in 12th were Brodie Kostecki (#99 Boost Mobile ZB Commodore) in 13th and Tim Slade (#3 CoolDrive Mustang) in 14th, while Nick Percat (#2 Mobil 1 NTI ZB Commodore) brings up the rear, even at 0.9089s off the pace.

The Top 10 Shootout for Race 20 starts at 12:00 local time/AEST.

Results to follow