Bamber protege Hedge clinches Carrera Cup finale

Callum Hedge has become the second maiden race winner of the day in Porsche Paynter Dixon Carrera Cup Australia, claiming the Townsville finale.

Having finished second to McElrea Racing youngster Jackson Walls in Race 2 this morning, Hedge went one better in Race 3.

That was set up by some stellar driving to grab the early lead, hanging around the outside of Turn 3 to seize the advantage from Walls.

Hedge was then able to stretch his legs as Walls came under pressure from David Wall.

Walls ran wide at Turn 2 on Lap 4, opening the door for Wall to sneak up the inside the very next corner.

Luke Youlden and Aaron Love followed the 2017 title winner through, although they would soon collide as Love poked his nose up the inside of the #53 Tekworkx Motorsport Porsche at Turn 5.

That sent Youlden into a spin, dropping him back to 29th and last – Michael Almond, Adrian Flack and Tony Quinn having not made the start.

From there, it became a straight fight between young and old: Hedge versus Wall.

On Lap 5, the margin sat at 2.3s. Two laps later that was down to 1.4s as Wall peeled off fastest lap after fastest lap.

Soon enough, he was right on Hedge’s tail, but the Earl Bamber Motorsport driver held his nerve to keep Wall at bay and steal round honours.

Love remained third, finally recovering to the podium placings after being spun out of the lead in Race 1 yesterday, with Walls and Brad Shiels taking fourth and fifth.

Harri Jones battled his way to seventh, seeing yet more of his points advantage over Wall slip away.

Further back, Geoff Emery cleanswept the weekend in Pro-Am class, while Youlden could only recover to 24th outright.

That left the Race 1 winner one place shy of Simon Fallon, whose tough event continued with a spin at Turn 3.

Next up for the Carrera Cup field is Round 5 at The Bend Motorsport Park on July 29-31.