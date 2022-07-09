Vesti claims first F2 pole, Doohan sixth

Frederik Vesti has secured his first-ever FIA Formula 2 pole position following Qualifying at the Red Bull Ring.

A lap towards the end of the session saw the Mercedes junior shoot to the top of the timing screens, heading Juri Vips and Silverstone Feature race winner Logan Sargeant.

Last weekend’s Sprint race winner Jack Doohan will line up sixth on Sunday, which will become fifth for tomorrow’s encounter owing to the reverse top-10.

The initial flurry of laps saw Doohan fastest, the Australian’s 1:14.559s leaving him 0.435s clear on Sargeant.

The American improved on his second push lap and, for a matter of seconds, moved into provisional pole.

Doohan soon reclaimed the spot by just 0.01s, before his American rival’s lap was deleted for track limits, dropping him to seventh.

Following their second flying laps, the field as one returned to the pit lane.

Beginning his final run early, Amaury Cordeel shot to second with a 1:14.457s – his best qualifying of the season to date was 15th.

It pre-empted a significant and rapid change to the order in the final minutes.

Felipe Drugovich went fastest with a 1:14.315s, only for Doohan to improve and reclaim top spot with a 1:14.284s.

It was then the turn of Frederik Vesti, recording a 1:14.123s to sit 0.161s clear with four minutes left in the session.

Doohan’s time was deleted after he was deemed to have exceeded track limits at the penultimate turn, dropping him behind Drugovich to third.

Vips then improved to shoot to second best, just 0.035s slower than Vesti, while Jehan Daruvala went fourth best to demote Doohan to fifth.

However, the timing screens were ever changing, both as drivers completed laps or had times deleted for track limits.

Ayumu Iwasa set out on a final flying lap just seconds before the chequered flag was shown, the Japanese driver rising to fourth.

He was unable to topple Vesti, who recorded his first Formula 2 pole position, followed by Vips and Sargeant.

Then came Iwasa, Drugovich, Doohan, Cordeel, Richard Verschoor, Theo Pourchaire, and Marcus Armstrong.

Calan Williams ended the session with the 16th best lap, two places down on New Zealander Liam Lawson.