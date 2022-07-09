Suspected broken leg, punctured lung for Quinn

Tony Quinn has suffered a range of injuries following a mammoth crash in Race 1 of Porsche Paynter Dixon Carrera Cup Australia in Townsville.

Quinn hit the wall hard at Turn 10 on Lap 1 this afternoon, his Local Legends car sustaining heavy damage.

The field remained behind the Safety Car for the rest of the race, with Quinn extricated from the wreckage and departing the scene via ambulance.

The category has now issued an update on his condition.

“Quinn was transported to Townsville University Hospital, where he is being treated by medical staff,” read the statement.

“Initial medical checks of Quinn have identified a suspected broken leg and fractures to his ribs on the left hand side.

“It is also suspected he has a punctured lung.

“Doctors are currently awaiting results of scans and x-rays.

“According to the medical staff at the hospital, Quinn is in a stable condition and will remain under observation in hospital.”

Quinn has a large presence in motorsport, including as the largest shareholder of Triple Eight Race Engineering, as well as owning circuits such as Queensland Raceway.

Luke Youlden won Race 1. Another two encounters will unfold tomorrow, the first of which is a 28-lapper starting 08:30 AEST.