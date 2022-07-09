Stone to miss NTI Townsville 500

Truck Assist Racing CEO Matt Stone will miss the NTI Townsville 500, following the birth of his third child last night.

It’s a rare absence from a Supercars event for the eponymous team owner, whose attendance was in question with uncertainty surrounding the timing of his newborn’s arrival.

The Yatala squad has now confirmed he’ll be watching from home in southeast Queensland.

“MSR CEO Matt Stone will miss this weekend’s NTI Townsville 500 following the arrival of he, and wife Nina’s third child last night, a healthy baby girl,” read a team statement.

“Stone was scheduled to fly into Townsville on Friday night with the baby due next week, but decided against the trip late yesterday with the birth looking imminent.

“Both [wife] Nina and the baby are doing great.”

Leading the charge on the ground for MSR will be team principal Pete Vale, and commercial director Alistair Bye.