Starting Grid: Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix Sprint

By Speedcafe.com

Saturday 9th July, 2022 - 5:35pm

The provisional starting order for Saturday’s Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix Sprint, including all penalties.

Pos Num Driver Team
1 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing
2 16 Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari
3 55 Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari
4 63 George Russell Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
5 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine F1 Team
6 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas F1 Team
7 47 Mick Schumacher Haas F1 Team
8 14 Fernando Alonso Alpine F1 Team
9 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
10 10 Pierre Gasly Scuderia AlphaTauri
11 23 Alex Albon Williams Racing
12 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo F1 Team
13 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing
14 22 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri
15 4 Lando Norris McLaren F1 Team
16 3 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren F1 Team
17 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin F1 Team
18 24 Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo F1 Team
19 6 Nicholas Latifi Williams Racing
20 5 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin F1 Team

Penalties

  • Sergio Perez, deletion of lap time on Lap 17 (Qualifying 2), deletion of all lap times in Qualifying 3

The Austrian Grand Prix Sprint begins at 00:30 AEST tonight.

