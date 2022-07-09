Results: Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix, Qualifying
Two red flags, caused when Lewis Hamilton and George Russell both crashed out in separate incidents, weren’t enough to deny Max Verstappen pole for the Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix.
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|1
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull Racing
|1:05.852
|1:05.374
|1:04.984
|2
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Scuderia Ferrari
|1:05.419
|1:05.287
|1:05.013
|3
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Scuderia Ferrari
|1:05.660
|1:05.576
|1:05.066
|4
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull Racing
|1:06.143
|1:05.805
|1:05.404
|5
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
|1:06.235
|1:05.697
|1:05.431
|6
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine F1 Team
|1:06.468
|1:05.993
|1:05.726
|7
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas F1 Team
|1:06.366
|1:05.894
|1:05.879
|8
|47
|Mick Schumacher
|Haas F1 Team
|1:06.405
|1:06.151
|1:06.011
|9
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Alpine F1 Team
|1:06.016
|1:06.082
|1:06.103
|10
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
|1:06.079
|1:05.475
|1:13.151
|11
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|1:06.589
|1:06.160
|
|12
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams Racing
|1:06.516
|1:06.230
|
|13
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo F1 Team
|1:06.442
|1:06.319
|
|14
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|1:06.463
|1:06.851
|
|15
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren F1 Team
|1:06.330
|1:25.847
|
|16
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|McLaren F1 Team
|1:06.613
|
|
|17
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin F1 Team
|1:06.847
|
|
|18
|24
|Zhou Guanyu
|Alfa Romeo F1 Team
|1:06.901
|
|
|19
|6
|Nicholas Latifi
|Williams Racing
|1:07.003
|
|
|20
|5
|Sebastian Vettel
|Aston Martin F1 Team
|1:07.083
|
|
