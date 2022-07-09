> News > Formula 1

Results: Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix, Qualifying

By Speedcafe.com

Saturday 9th July, 2022 - 2:53am

Two red flags, caused when Lewis Hamilton and George Russell both crashed out in separate incidents, weren’t enough to deny Max Verstappen pole for the Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix.

Pos Num Driver Team Q1 Q2 Q3
1 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1:05.852 1:05.374 1:04.984
2 16 Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari 1:05.419 1:05.287 1:05.013
3 55 Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari 1:05.660 1:05.576 1:05.066
4 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing 1:06.143 1:05.805 1:05.404
5 63 George Russell Mercedes-AMG F1 Team 1:06.235 1:05.697 1:05.431
6 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine F1 Team 1:06.468 1:05.993 1:05.726
7 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas F1 Team 1:06.366 1:05.894 1:05.879
8 47 Mick Schumacher Haas F1 Team 1:06.405 1:06.151 1:06.011
9 14 Fernando Alonso Alpine F1 Team 1:06.016 1:06.082 1:06.103
10 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes-AMG F1 Team 1:06.079 1:05.475 1:13.151
11 10 Pierre Gasly Scuderia AlphaTauri 1:06.589 1:06.160
12 23 Alex Albon Williams Racing 1:06.516 1:06.230
13 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo F1 Team 1:06.442 1:06.319
14 22 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri 1:06.463 1:06.851
15 4 Lando Norris McLaren F1 Team 1:06.330 1:25.847
16 3 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren F1 Team 1:06.613
17 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin F1 Team 1:06.847
18 24 Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo F1 Team 1:06.901
19 6 Nicholas Latifi Williams Racing 1:07.003
20 5 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin F1 Team 1:07.083

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]