Results: Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix, Free Practice 2
Carlos Sainz goes fastest while Mercedes logged important laps after its drivers crashed in Qualifying on Friday.
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|Laps
|Time
|Diff
|1
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Scuderia Ferrari
|40
|1:08.610
|
|2
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Scuderia Ferrari
|43
|1:08.660
|+0.050s
|3
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull Racing
|32
|1:08.778
|+0.168s
|4
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Alpine F1 Team
|21
|1:08.832
|+0.222s
|5
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine F1 Team
|24
|1:08.848
|+0.238s
|6
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull Racing
|36
|1:09.179
|+0.569s
|7
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
|33
|1:09.240
|+0.630s
|8
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo F1 Team
|26
|1:09.251
|+0.641s
|9
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
|14
|1:09.350
|+0.740s
|10
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren F1 Team
|38
|1:09.519
|+0.909s
|11
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin F1 Team
|43
|1:09.525
|+0.915s
|12
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|37
|1:09.579
|+0.969s
|13
|5
|Sebastian Vettel
|Aston Martin F1 Team
|44
|1:09.602
|+0.992s
|14
|24
|Zhou Guanyu
|Alfa Romeo F1 Team
|36
|1:09.665
|+1.055s
|15
|47
|Mick Schumacher
|Haas F1 Team
|32
|1:09.700
|+1.090s
|16
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams Racing
|34
|1:09.740
|+1.130s
|17
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|McLaren F1 Team
|34
|1:09.852
|+1.242s
|18
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas F1 Team
|34
|1:09.960
|+1.350s
|19
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|39
|1:10.005
|+1.395s
|20
|6
|Nicholas Latifi
|Williams Racing
|36
|1:10.261
|+1.651s
