> News > Formula 1

Results: Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix, Free Practice 2

By Speedcafe.com

Saturday 9th July, 2022 - 9:49pm

Carlos Sainz goes fastest while Mercedes logged important laps after its drivers crashed in Qualifying on Friday.

Pos Num Driver Team Laps Time Diff
1 55 Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari 40 1:08.610
2 16 Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari 43 1:08.660 +0.050s
3 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing 32 1:08.778 +0.168s
4 14 Fernando Alonso Alpine F1 Team 21 1:08.832 +0.222s
5 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine F1 Team 24 1:08.848 +0.238s
6 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing 36 1:09.179 +0.569s
7 63 George Russell Mercedes-AMG F1 Team 33 1:09.240 +0.630s
8 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo F1 Team 26 1:09.251 +0.641s
9 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes-AMG F1 Team 14 1:09.350 +0.740s
10 4 Lando Norris McLaren F1 Team 38 1:09.519 +0.909s
11 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin F1 Team 43 1:09.525 +0.915s
12 10 Pierre Gasly Scuderia AlphaTauri 37 1:09.579 +0.969s
13 5 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin F1 Team 44 1:09.602 +0.992s
14 24 Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo F1 Team 36 1:09.665 +1.055s
15 47 Mick Schumacher Haas F1 Team 32 1:09.700 +1.090s
16 23 Alex Albon Williams Racing 34 1:09.740 +1.130s
17 3 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren F1 Team 34 1:09.852 +1.242s
18 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas F1 Team 34 1:09.960 +1.350s
19 22 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri 39 1:10.005 +1.395s
20 6 Nicholas Latifi Williams Racing 36 1:10.261 +1.651s

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]