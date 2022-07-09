Live Updates: Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix
Carrera Cup top three disqualified on technicality
Van Gisbergen hails ‘perfect’ drive home in Townville Supercars victory
Davison lured into early pit stop by Mostert
Golding, Courtney explain Townsville start line clash
Suspected broken leg, punctured lung for Quinn
Starting Grid: Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix Sprint
Van Gisbergen runs down Davison to win Race 19 in Townsville
How it happened: Saturday at the NTI Townsville 500
Everingham victorious in shortened Townsville Super2 opener
Youlden takes Carrera Cup win as Quinn crashes heavily
Van Gisbergen grabs pole in Townsville Supercars Shootout thriller
Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section
Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]