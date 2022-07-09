Everingham victorious in shortened Townsville Super2 opener

Tyler Everingham captured victory in a shortened opening Dunlop Super2 Series race at the NTI Townsville 500.

Everingham beat pole-sitter Zak Best off the line and survived two Safety Car restarts to take the chequered flag first.

There was drama before the start with fourth-place starter Jaylyn Robotham stuck on the grid, unable to begin the formation lap.

Robotham eventually got going and returned to the pits, but the field was held for a long time on the grid before an additional formation lap was called.

When the race did get underway, Everingham seized the moment and swung into the lead, beating Best to the first braking zone.

The race was neutralised on the opening lap with Angelo Mouzouris buried in the tyre wall on the outside of Turn 5.

Replays appeared to show broken steering for Mouzouris prior to the impact with the wall, potentially a result of contact with Matt Payne at Turn 2, washing the latter wide.

Best hustled early on the Lap 7 restart, tapping the back of Everingham’s car at the final corner as the race got going again.

That failed to disturb Everingham though, as the MW Motorsport driver continued to lead.

Payne cleared Thomas Maxwell for 10th just moments before another Safety Car was deployed with Steven Page in the wall at Turn 12.

The race resumed on Lap 11 and it was Matt Chahda who was on the move, passing Declan Fraser for third at Turn 2.

Further back, Cameron Hill dove down the inside of Tim Blanchard for sixth which fed the latter into an aggressive battle pack behind.

Blanchard had to defend from Zane Morse who attempted to go around the outside of three cars at Turn 2, but could not clear Blanchard after the pair went side-by-side for half a lap.

Jay Hanson pipped Matt Payne in all the action for ninth.

At the head of the field, Everingham opened up a lead of nearly a second before the race was called time certain at the end of Lap 13.

Best was second ahead of Chahda, and Fraser, while Seton rounded out the top five, holding off Hill on the run to the line.

In Super3, Brad Vaughan made a decisive pass on Kai Allen for the lead just before the second Safety Car and was able to hold on to the win in class.

The Super2 Series returns to the track for Qualifying on Sunday, the first part being Super3 which begins at 09:25 local time/AEST.