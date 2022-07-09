Best clinches pole for Townsville Super2 opener

Zak Best has secured pole position for Race 1 of the Dunlop Super2 Series bringing Tickford Racing’s tally at Reid Park Street Circuit to seven.

Best flew under the radar in Saturday morning’s qualifying session, claiming the top spot in one of the tightest margins in Supercars’ second tier.

His 1:14.237s put the 20-year-old a mere 0.04s ahead of Tyler Everingham at the conclusion of the 10-minute encounter.

Aaron Seton was quick out the box, laying down a 1:14.580s as many of the other front-runners pitted for new tyres.

Seton, however, had a fresh set of tyres on from the get-go and pushed on with his flying laps.

On his first push lap, Everingham set the best first sector but took too much kerb at Turn 7 and had to abort that particular effort.

As all eyes were on Practice 1 fast-man Everingham, Best went to the top on his 1:14.237s

Everingham got a clean lap in on his next tour to go to second position, while Declan Fraser vaulted to third.

Best failed to improve on his next flying lap, but could not be toppled with the top three remaining unchanged.

Jaylyn Robotham and Seton completed the top five, while championship leader Matt Payne only qualified 10th.

In Super3, Eggleston Motorsport driver Kai Allen secured the best time on a 1:15.158s, which proved quicker than the best Super2 time on Friday.

The Super3 qualifying session immediately followed Porsche Paynter Dixon Carrera Cup Australia, with track conditions proving rapid after Michelin rubber was laid down.

Allen, who was 14th outright edged out Brad Vaughan by just over a tenth of a second, the latter back out on track after a tail shaft issue cut his practice running short.

A red flag in the closing stages saw no further improvements as Shane Beikoff went off at Turn 2 and was seemingly joined by Vaughan.

Race 1 for Super2 gets underway at 13:25 local time/AEST.