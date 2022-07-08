Van Gisbergen tops Supercars Practice 1 in Townsville

Shane van Gisbergen. Picture: Ross Gibb
Shane van Gisbergen has set the pace in Practice 1 for Event 7 of the Repco Supercars Championship at the NTI Townsville 500.
In a fairly cagey opening session at the Reid Park Street Circuit, the championship-leading Red Bull Ampol Racing driver’s 1:13.6883s on his second flying lap proved the quickest time of the session.
The start of the hit-out was delayed by 20 minutes in order to fix a loose road plate, before the 25-car field was released for half an hour of practice.
David Reynolds (#26 Penrite Mustang) was quickest after the first flyers on a 1:14.1926s, before van Gisbergen (#97 ZB Commodore) moved into first position next time through.
With a return to the hard compound of tyre after a string of super or super soft events this year, and soft events at Townsville, there were plenty of set-up changes undertaken during the session.
However, the timing screen barely changed once the first runs were done.
Andre Heimgartner jumped from 10th- to second-quickest with seconds left before the chequered flag came out, courtesy of a 1:13.7857s in Brad Jones Racing’s #8 R&J Batteries ZB Commodore.
That effort shuffled Scott Pye back to third after the Team 18 driver had wheeled the #20 Nulon ZB Commodore to a 1:13.8927s, with the top five rounded out by Shell V-Power Racing Team duo of Will Davison (#17 Mustang) and Anton De Pasquale (#11 Mustang).
Broc Feeney (#88 Red Bull Ampol ZB Commodore) took sixth, ahead of Reynolds, Todd Hazelwood (#35 Truck Assist ZB Commodore), Tim Slade (#3 CoolDrive Mustang), and Mark Winterbottom (#18 Irwin Tools ZB Commodore).
Walkinshaw Andretti United’s Chaz Mostert was 11th on a 1:14.1398s in the #25 Mobil 1 Optus ZB Commodore, while Tickford Racing’s best was Cameron Waters (#6 Monster Energy Mustang) in 13th.
At PremiAir Racing, Chris Pither (#22 Coca-Cola ZB Commodore) pipped new arrival James Golding (#31 Subway ZB Commodore) with a 1:14.7608s to a 1:14.7881s, as they ended up 22nd and 23rd respectively.
Practice 2 is scheduled for 14:50 local time/AEST.
Results: Practice 1
|Pos
|Num
|Team/Sponsor
|Driver
|Car
|Fastest lap
|Split
|1
|97
|Red Bull Ampol Racing
|Shane van Gisbergen
|Holden Commodore ZB
|1:13.6883
|
|2
|8
|R&J Batteries Racing
|Andre Heimgartner
|Holden Commodore ZB
|1:13.7857
|0:00.0974
|3
|20
|Nulon Racing
|Scott Pye
|Holden Commodore ZB
|1:13.8927
|0:00.2044
|4
|17
|Shell V-Power Racing Team
|Will Davison
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:13.9299
|0:00.2416
|5
|11
|Shell V-Power Racing Team
|Anton De Pasquale
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:13.9332
|0:00.2449
|6
|88
|Red Bull Ampol Racing
|Broc Feeney
|Holden Commodore ZB
|1:13.9542
|0:00.2659
|7
|26
|Penrite Racing
|David Reynolds
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:14.0289
|0:00.3406
|8
|35
|Truck Assist Racing
|Todd Hazelwood
|Holden Commodore ZB
|1:14.0450
|0:00.3567
|9
|3
|CoolDrive Auto Parts
|Tim Slade
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:14.0830
|0:00.3947
|10
|18
|IRWIN Racing
|Mark Winterbottom
|Holden Commodore ZB
|1:14.1035
|0:00.4152
|11
|25
|Mobil 1 Optus Racing
|Chaz Mostert
|Holden Commodore ZB
|1:14.1398
|0:00.4515
|12
|9
|Boost Mobile Racing by Erebus
|William Brown
|Holden Commodore ZB
|1:14.1607
|0:00.4724
|13
|6
|Monster Energy Racing
|Cameron Waters
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:14.2071
|0:00.5188
|14
|34
|Truck Assist Racing
|Jack Le Brocq
|Holden Commodore ZB
|1:14.2210
|0:00.5327
|15
|99
|Boost Mobile Racing by Erebus
|Brodie Kostecki
|Holden Commodore ZB
|1:14.2806
|0:00.5923
|16
|56
|Tradie Racing
|Jake Kostecki
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:14.2866
|0:00.5983
|17
|55
|Castrol Racing
|Thomas Randle
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:14.4077
|0:00.7194
|18
|5
|Snowy River Racing
|James Courtney
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:14.5128
|0:00.8245
|19
|10
|Penrite Racing
|Lee Holdsworth
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:14.6078
|0:00.9195
|20
|96
|Pizza Hut
|Macauley Jones
|Holden Commodore ZB
|1:14.6450
|0:00.9567
|21
|2
|Mobil 1 NTI Racing
|Nick Percat
|Holden Commodore ZB
|1:14.7036
|0:01.0153
|22
|22
|PremiAir Coca Cola Racing
|Chris Pither
|Holden Commodore ZB
|1:14.7608
|0:01.0725
|23
|31
|PremiAir Subway Racing
|James Golding
|Holden Commodore ZB
|1:14.7881
|0:01.0998
|24
|4
|SCT Logistics Racing
|Jack Smith
|Holden Commodore ZB
|1:14.8154
|0:01.1271
|25
|14
|Middy’s Electrical Racing
|Bryce Fullwood
|Holden Commodore ZB
|1:14.9831
|0:01.2948
