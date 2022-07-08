> News > Supercars

Van Gisbergen tops Supercars Practice 1 in Townsville

Daniel Herrero

By Daniel Herrero

Friday 8th July, 2022 - 11:14am

Shane van Gisbergen. Picture: Ross Gibb

Shane van Gisbergen has set the pace in Practice 1 for Event 7 of the Repco Supercars Championship at the NTI Townsville 500.

In a fairly cagey opening session at the Reid Park Street Circuit, the championship-leading Red Bull Ampol Racing driver’s 1:13.6883s on his second flying lap proved the quickest time of the session.

The start of the hit-out was delayed by 20 minutes in order to fix a loose road plate, before the 25-car field was released for half an hour of practice.

David Reynolds (#26 Penrite Mustang) was quickest after the first flyers on a 1:14.1926s, before van Gisbergen (#97 ZB Commodore) moved into first position next time through.

With a return to the hard compound of tyre after a string of super or super soft events this year, and soft events at Townsville, there were plenty of set-up changes undertaken during the session.

However, the timing screen barely changed once the first runs were done.

Andre Heimgartner jumped from 10th- to second-quickest with seconds left before the chequered flag came out, courtesy of a 1:13.7857s in Brad Jones Racing’s #8 R&J Batteries ZB Commodore.

That effort shuffled Scott Pye back to third after the Team 18 driver had wheeled the #20 Nulon ZB Commodore to a 1:13.8927s, with the top five rounded out by Shell V-Power Racing Team duo of Will Davison (#17 Mustang) and Anton De Pasquale (#11 Mustang).

Broc Feeney (#88 Red Bull Ampol ZB Commodore) took sixth, ahead of Reynolds, Todd Hazelwood (#35 Truck Assist ZB Commodore), Tim Slade (#3 CoolDrive Mustang), and Mark Winterbottom (#18 Irwin Tools ZB Commodore).

Walkinshaw Andretti United’s Chaz Mostert was 11th on a 1:14.1398s in the #25 Mobil 1 Optus ZB Commodore, while Tickford Racing’s best was Cameron Waters (#6 Monster Energy Mustang) in 13th.

At PremiAir Racing, Chris Pither (#22 Coca-Cola ZB Commodore) pipped new arrival James Golding (#31 Subway ZB Commodore) with a 1:14.7608s to a 1:14.7881s, as they ended up 22nd and 23rd respectively.

Practice 2 is scheduled for 14:50 local time/AEST.

Results: Practice 1

Pos Num Team/Sponsor Driver Car Fastest lap Split
1 97 Red Bull Ampol Racing Shane van Gisbergen Holden Commodore ZB 1:13.6883  
2 8 R&J Batteries Racing Andre Heimgartner Holden Commodore ZB 1:13.7857 0:00.0974
3 20 Nulon Racing Scott Pye Holden Commodore ZB 1:13.8927 0:00.2044
4 17 Shell V-Power Racing Team Will Davison Ford Mustang GT 1:13.9299 0:00.2416
5 11 Shell V-Power Racing Team Anton De Pasquale Ford Mustang GT 1:13.9332 0:00.2449
6 88 Red Bull Ampol Racing Broc Feeney Holden Commodore ZB 1:13.9542 0:00.2659
7 26 Penrite Racing David Reynolds Ford Mustang GT 1:14.0289 0:00.3406
8 35 Truck Assist Racing Todd Hazelwood Holden Commodore ZB 1:14.0450 0:00.3567
9 3 CoolDrive Auto Parts Tim Slade Ford Mustang GT 1:14.0830 0:00.3947
10 18 IRWIN Racing Mark Winterbottom Holden Commodore ZB 1:14.1035 0:00.4152
11 25 Mobil 1 Optus Racing Chaz Mostert Holden Commodore ZB 1:14.1398 0:00.4515
12 9 Boost Mobile Racing by Erebus William Brown Holden Commodore ZB 1:14.1607 0:00.4724
13 6 Monster Energy Racing Cameron Waters Ford Mustang GT 1:14.2071 0:00.5188
14 34 Truck Assist Racing Jack Le Brocq Holden Commodore ZB 1:14.2210 0:00.5327
15 99 Boost Mobile Racing by Erebus Brodie Kostecki Holden Commodore ZB 1:14.2806 0:00.5923
16 56 Tradie Racing Jake Kostecki Ford Mustang GT 1:14.2866 0:00.5983
17 55 Castrol Racing Thomas Randle Ford Mustang GT 1:14.4077 0:00.7194
18 5 Snowy River Racing James Courtney Ford Mustang GT 1:14.5128 0:00.8245
19 10 Penrite Racing Lee Holdsworth Ford Mustang GT 1:14.6078 0:00.9195
20 96 Pizza Hut Macauley Jones Holden Commodore ZB 1:14.6450 0:00.9567
21 2 Mobil 1 NTI Racing Nick Percat Holden Commodore ZB 1:14.7036 0:01.0153
22 22 PremiAir Coca Cola Racing Chris Pither Holden Commodore ZB 1:14.7608 0:01.0725
23 31 PremiAir Subway Racing James Golding Holden Commodore ZB 1:14.7881 0:01.0998
24 4 SCT Logistics Racing Jack Smith Holden Commodore ZB 1:14.8154 0:01.1271
25 14 Middy’s Electrical Racing Bryce Fullwood Holden Commodore ZB 1:14.9831 0:01.2948

