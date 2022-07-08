> News > Formula 1

TV times, Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix

By Speedcafe.com

Friday 8th July, 2022 - 5:30am

Catch all the action from this weekend’s Austrian Grand Prix

Check out how to watch all the action from this weekend’s Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring.

Friday, July 8

Practice 1, 21:00 AEST
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Saturday, July 9

Pit Lane Pre-Qualifying, 00:00 AEST
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Qualifying, 01:00 AEST
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Pit Lane Post-Qualifying, 02:00 AEST
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Practice 1, 20:15 AEST
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Pit Lane Pre-Sprint, 23:30 AEST
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Sunday, July 10

Sprint, 00:25 AEST
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Pit Lane Post-Sprint, 00:55 AEST
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Pre-race, 21:30 AEST
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Race, 22:55 AEST
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Monday, July 11

Post-race, 01:00 AEST
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Race highlights, 23:30
Network 10 (10 Bold)

