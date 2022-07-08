Supercars Practice 1 delayed due to loose road cover

Practice 1 for the Repco Supercars Championship field at the NTI Townsville 500 has been delayed due to a loose road plate cover.

Crews are currently attending to a metal plate on Boundary Street, just to the outside of the apex at Turn 2 of the Reid Park Street Circuit.

The session was due to start at 10:10 local time/AEST, and run for half an hour.

Already, Gulf Western Oils Touring Car Masters, the Toyota Gazoo Racing Australia 86 Series, Dunlop Super2 Series, and Porsche Payce Carrera Cup Australia have been on track for practice sessions.

Update 10:30 AEDT

Session starts. A bus reportedly broke the packing around the plate when it ran over the top, earlier this morning.